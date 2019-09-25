Home / News / School Board told skin issues in wrestling are ‘never the room’

School Board told skin issues in wrestling are ‘never the room’

Wed, 09/25/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Wrestling club representative takes issue with superintendent’s report
By: 
Bob Fenske

A University of Iowa epidemiology professor told New Hampton Community Schools’ officials that the skin issues it endured last season were not caused by the wrestling room at the Chickasaw Wellness Complex, School Board members learned at its regular monthly meeting last week.

Superintendent Jay Jurrens delivered a report “Wrestling Room Protocol” to board members, but a representative of the “wrestling community” expressed frustration with the lack of progress on a new wrestling room in the district.

According to Jurrens, Dr. Michael Pentella, the U of I professor, said “it’s never the room” when Jurrens and Activities Director Brad Schmitt called him to ask about potential testing companies the district could use.

For more on this story see the September 24 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

