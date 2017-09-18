Home / News / School Board to vote on wrestling sharing agreement

School Board to vote on wrestling sharing agreement

Mon, 09/18/2017 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Turkey Valley has already approved sharing sport with New Hampton
By: 
Bob Fenske

The New Hampton School Board on Monday night will consider a sharing agreement between the district and Turkey Valley for wrestling.
The Turkey Valley School Board this past Monday night approved the agreement.
“It’s the right thing for kids,” said Jay Jurrens, who is the superintendent for both districts. “We’re just struggling at Turkey Valley to find a coach and with numbers and this will give kids a chance to compete in the sport.”
If the agreement is approved, the team would be the New Hampton/Turkey Valley Chickasaws, and it would compete in Class 2A, just as New Hampton did a year ago.

 

