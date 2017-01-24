School Board votes to offer early retirement

After going back and forth for the past couple of months, the New Hampton School Board has decided to offer early retirement incentives to four teachers this year.The board discussed the issue at last week’s meeting, and after examining issues the district’s general fund is facing, voted unanimously to offer incentives to up to four teachers this year and indicate that it will offer incentives next year as well.“I think it’s important for us to stay ahead of this and everything we save now, helps us down the road,” Board President Joe Rosonke said. “I think this is the right thing to do at this point.”Although Superintendent Jay Jurrens said the district’s general fund, which pays teachers’ salaries and benefits, is in good shape right now, he pointed out that figurative storm clouds are on the horizon.For the complete story see the 1/24/2017 New Hampton Tribune.