School Board votes to wait

Sat, 03/31/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
District won’t decide how to spend extra funds until project is completed
By: 
Bob Fenske

One by one, they made their way to the microphone on Tuesday night.
They made their pitches for an expanded vocational agriculture and industrial technology center. They made their cases for a new wrestling room. Yet, when the proverbial dust settled, the New Hampton School Board decided to stand pat.
Board members voted 5-0 to basically not make a decision on what to do with any “extra funds” that may remain when the district’s new middle school, vocational agriculture and industrial technology center and competition gymnasium are completed sometime next spring.
— Read more of this story in the March 30 New Hampton Tribune.

