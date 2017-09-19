Home / News / School Board will get a look at building project’s ‘final plans’ this week

School Board will get a look at building project’s ‘final plans’ this week

Tue, 09/19/2017 - 6:30pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Barring any unforseen circumstances, today [Tuesday] promises to be one of those red-letter days for New Hampton Community Schools.
The School Board will meet tonight to accept the final plans and call for bids for the biggest construction project — at least in terms of dollars — in the history of the district.
“It’s been a process, and it’s definitely time to move onto the next one,” Board President Joe Rosonke said, “but we’re also putting up a building that will be here for a long time and we want to do it right.”
When New Hampton voters approved a $19.415 million bond referendum in February, the hope at the time is that bids for a new middle school, vocational agriculture and industrial technology center and competition gym would be taken this summer.

 

For more of this article, see Tuesday's New Hampton Tribune

