School Board will get a look at building project’s ‘final plans’ this week

Barring any unforseen circumstances, today [Tuesday] promises to be one of those red-letter days for New Hampton Community Schools.

The School Board will meet tonight to accept the final plans and call for bids for the biggest construction project — at least in terms of dollars — in the history of the district.

“It’s been a process, and it’s definitely time to move onto the next one,” Board President Joe Rosonke said, “but we’re also putting up a building that will be here for a long time and we want to do it right.”

When New Hampton voters approved a $19.415 million bond referendum in February, the hope at the time is that bids for a new middle school, vocational agriculture and industrial technology center and competition gym would be taken this summer.

