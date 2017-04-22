School calendar gets different look

Gone from the New Hampton Community Schools 2017-18 calendar are the “early outs” that have been a staple in recent years.And the calendar the School Board adopted at its meeting Monday night tentatively includes a longer spring break next year, although the emphasis should be on “tentatively.”Superintendent Jay Jurrens recommended the board adopt the calendar, which has the school year starting on Aug. 23 and ending on May 22, because it more closely aligns with surrounding school districts that have teacher sharing agreements with New Hampton.“It’s not exact with Turkey Valley,” said Jurrens, who is the superintendent for both districts, “but it is much closer than we’ve had in the past. And that’s a really good thing with the amount of sharing we do.”For several years, New Hampton has had two-hour “early outs” twice a month for teachers and staff to take part in professional development activities.For the complete story see the 4/21/2017 New Hampton Tribune.