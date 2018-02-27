School calendar may have different look

The two most often-used words spoken by New Hampton Superintendent Jay Jurrens last week may have been “first draft.”

He used them several times during last week’s School Board meeting, and he used them several more times during an interview on the proposed first draft of the 2018-19 school calendar later in the week.

“I can’t emphasize enough,” Jurrens said, “but this really is just a first draft. It may change quite a bit during the revision process. This is just a starting point, just a first draft, that’s all.”

Bur if it survives, it will lead to a few dramatic changes, the two most noteworthy being that commencement would be held on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend and the final day of scheduled classes will be after Memorial Day.

For years, New Hampton has held its commencement on the Sunday the week before the holiday weekend, and while “snow days” have forced the district to extend classes beyond Memorial Day it has been years since the district has put out a calendar with the last day of classes after the holiday.

Jurrens did tell School Board members he does favor eliminating one of the three “built-in snow days” so that the school year could end before Memorial Day.

And both at the board meeting and during his later interview, Jurrens said he and district administrators will listen to feedback from both teachers and community members before presenting the final calendar to the board.

