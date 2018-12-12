School construction progressing nicely
As New Hampton superintendent Jay Jurrens made his way around what will next year be New Hampton Middle School, he couldn’t help but smile.
“Once the walls went up, all of a sudden people couldn’t see the progress, but every time I come inside here, it’s different,” he said. “It’s exciting to see it take shape from the inside, too; it’s just you can’t see that from the road.”
And despite a challenging fall when it came to the weather, Jurrens said Friday morning that New Hampton’s $19.415 million construction project remains on schedule for a 2019-20 school year opening.
— For more on this story, see the Dec. 11 New Hampton Tribune.