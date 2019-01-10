School construction project ‘getting there’

In the perfect world, New Hampton students would be eating their lunches in the middle school’s new cafeteria and playing volleyball in the new competition gym.

But Superintendent Jay Jurrens has been around enough new school construction projects to know that “perfect worlds” are really utopias.

Still, work is progressing on the two major areas of the $19.415 million project that aren’t quite finished yet, and school officials are hoping that the cafeteria — where both middle school and high school students will eat their breakfasts and lunches — will be ready by next week and that the gym will be able to host the Northeast Iowa Conference volleyball tournament that is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19.

