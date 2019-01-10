Home / News / School construction project ‘getting there’
Cafeteria equipment, including “serving lines,” will be ready to go once the local fire marshal gives his final OK on the room.

School construction project ‘getting there’

Tue, 10/01/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
New Hampton Middle School’s cafeteria, competition gym set to open this month
By: 
Bob Fenske

In the perfect world, New Hampton students would be eating their lunches in the middle school’s new cafeteria and playing volleyball in the new competition gym.

But Superintendent Jay Jurrens has been around enough new school construction projects to know that “perfect worlds” are really utopias.

Still, work is progressing on the two major areas of the $19.415 million project that aren’t quite finished yet, and school officials are hoping that the cafeteria — where both middle school and high school students will eat their breakfasts and lunches — will be ready by next week and that the gym will be able to host the Northeast Iowa Conference volleyball tournament that is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19.

For more on this story see the October 1 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

