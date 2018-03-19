School construction set to commence

It’s about to get real when it comes to the construction of New Hampton’s new school.

As spring nears, Superintendent Jay Jurrens said this past week that he expects construction will commence shortly after the Easter holiday.

“I think we’re all ready to see it go up,” he said, “and what the contractor has told us is that, if they have to, they’ll dig the frost out and get going very soon.”

And that will create some distractions for students, staff and visitors at New Hampton High School, but Jurrens said, if anything, he believes the pre-site work that was done last fall was a good trial run for students and staff.

