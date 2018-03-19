Home / News / School construction set to commence
Last fall's pre-construction site work gave New Hampton High School students a good "trial run" for the upcoming construction of a new middle school.

School construction set to commence

Mon, 03/19/2018 - 2:54pm Bob Fenske
Superintendent says he expects work to begin on new middle school early next month
By: 
Bob Fenske

It’s about to get real when it comes to the construction of New Hampton’s new school.
As spring nears, Superintendent Jay Jurrens said this past week that he expects construction will commence shortly after the Easter holiday.
“I think we’re all ready to see it go up,” he said, “and what the contractor has told us is that, if they have to, they’ll dig the frost out and get going very soon.”
And that will create some distractions for students, staff and visitors at New Hampton High School, but Jurrens said, if anything, he believes the pre-site work that was done last fall was a good trial run for students and staff.
— For more on this story, see  the March 20 Tribune

