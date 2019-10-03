School days about to get longer

New Hampton Superintendent Jay Jurrens heard the message he received from School Board members last month loud and clear.

Back on Feb. 18, board members approved a plan to make up snow days so that the 2018-19 school year would end on May 31, and they told Jurrens that, if at all possible, they did not want to extend the school year into June.

Two days later, school was called off and the following week, two more “snow days” were needed because of a blizzard that struck the area on Feb. 23-24.

On Monday night, though, Jurrens and his administrative team presented the School Board with a plan not only to meet that goal but that has the last day of 2018-19 falling on Wednesday, May 29.

