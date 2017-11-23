School district opens bids

If you loved hearing someone read off numbers, Tuesday afternoon’s bid opening for New Hampton’s $19.415 million construction project was the day for you.

For more than an hour, the district’s project consultant opened envelopes and read the numbers.

And when it was over, Superintendent Jay Jurrens was smiling.

“We’re very happy with the bids and we definitely feel like we’re on the right track,” he said. “To have six general contractors submit bids, I think that shows you the interest that we have in our project.”

Earlier in the day, the district’s top administrator admitted he was experiencing a wide range of emotions.

“I’m excited, I’m nervous, I’m a whole bunch of things,” he said about an hour before the bid opening for a project voters approved in a February bond referendum and will lead to the construction of a new middle school, competition gymnasium and vocational agriculture and industrial technology center. “It’s a big day for us.”

And it turned out to be a good day — one that also showed separating the bids for general contractors, mechanical and electrical.

