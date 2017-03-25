School gets set for bond sale

New Hampton Community Schools will begin raising the money for its new building project on May 1, the day the district plans to sell $10 million in bonds.The School Board made the decision Monday night to sell only a portion of the bonds needed to fund the $19.415 million project that was approved by voters in February and will lead to the construction of a new middle school, competition gym and a vocational agriculture and industrial technology center.Superintendent Jay Jurrens said the district can save money by selling only a part of the bonds this year.“It will help us basically save interest on $9 million and that means we can pay down more bonds,” he said. “We know interest rates are in all likelihood going to go up, but even with that, we can save a lot of money by doing it this way.”— For more information on the School Board meeting, see the March 24 Tribune