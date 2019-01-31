Home / News / School in great financial shape, but for how long?

School in great financial shape, but for how long?

Thu, 01/31/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Superintendent gives School Board sobering financial projections as they plan for future budgets
Bob Fenske

The good news is that New Hampton Community Schools has quite possibly never been in better financial shape.
The bad news is school finances are always changing, so if “nothing changes” in New
Hampton, that rosy financial picture won’t last all that long.
Superintendent Jay Jurrens presented budget projects to the School Board during its regular monthly meeting last week and told board members that he expects the district to close this fiscal year, which ends on June 30, with an unspent authorized budget of more than $2.59 million,
which would be a record for New Hampton.
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 29 New Hampton Tribune.

