School hopes to connect with app

By the middle of next month, New Hampton Community Schools will have a whole new online look, one geared to how its patrons access the internet and social media.

The School Board this month approved by a 3-2 vote to spend $12,500 to purchase services from Apptegy, a company that will set up an app that the district’s patrons, students and community members can download to their phone.

“One of the things we really have sought is a better way to communicate with our parents and our community,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens said. “This really has the opportunity, in my mind, to change how we communicate with our community.”

