School to offer early retirement incentives

New Hampton Community Schools will offer its teaching staff early retirement incentives for a second straight year, although Superintendent Jay Jurrens said he expects this “will be the last time we offer early retirements for a number of years.”

The School Board last week agreed to accept up to six early retirements and possibly revisit the issue if that number is reached.

Teachers eligible for the incentives must be 55 years or older and have taught in the district for at least 15 years. Those that accept the incentives will receive $500 per month to be placed in a health reimbursement account to used toward health insurance for five years or until they are Medicare eligible, whichever is less.

“It does help our general fund,” Jurrens said, “and although we’re in very good financial shape right now, I think this is proactive step the board is taking. We’re dealing with declining enrollment and what we’re hearing out of Des Moines is there’s not going to be any increase to supplemental state aid.”

School districts offer early retirement incentives for a variety of reasons, including that they may not always replace a retiring instructor and that even if they do, often times they are hiring teachers with less experience who command smaller salaries than veteran teachers do.

