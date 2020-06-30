School-opening guidelines meet with opposition

The Iowa Department of Education last week provided guidance to schools as they reopen, and the report that said schools should not screen students and staff upon entering buildings or requiring face coverings generated protest among the state’s teachers and administrators

“The Iowa Department of Education’s reopening guidance is inconsistent with CDC guidance, common sense and good public policy, said Iowa State Education President Mike Beranek, “and we cannot recommend support.”

The CDC has recommended schools use masks when feasible and especially when physical distancing is difficult.

“The reopening guidance did not line up with what school leaders were expecting,” School Administrators of Iowa Executive Director Roark Horn told the Cedar Rapids Gazette. “Based on previous guidance, such as that for baseball and softball, administrators were anticipating more specifics for things like social distancing and the use of face coverings.”

New Hampton and Turkey Valley Superintendent Jay Jurrens took a more wait-and-see approach, pointing out that the start of the school year is still almost two months away.

