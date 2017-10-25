School plans not for the feint of heart

Take one look at the bid documents or the building plans that contractors have in their hands today and one realizes this is a pretty complicated process.

“It’s not a milk bid or a fuel bid,” New Hampton Superintendent Jay Jurrens said. “It’s a heck of a process. There’s a reason we don’t just open the bids and then award the bid the same day.”

Bid-opening day, though, is nearing.

On Nov. 9, district officials will open the bids for the $19.415 million building project that voters approved in February.

And if all goes well, early the following week, the School Board will hold a special meeting and award the winning bid.

Jurrens said last week interest among contractors has remained high, and he is cautiously optimistic that the district will receive good bids for the new middle school, vocational agriculture and industrial technology center and new competition gymnasium.

“I think we have put together a good plan, we have a number of contractors looking at the project and the timing is good,” Jurrens said. “I think there’s always a little nervousness until you get the bids in hand.”

