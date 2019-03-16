School project remains on track

The brick is in, the walls are up and when walking around what will be New Hampton’s soon-to-be middle school, one can definitely see a school building taking shape.

“I know I say this almost every time we’ve done an update,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens said during a recent tour of the facility, “but it looks different every single time I come in here, and that’s the case, even if I was here just yesterday.”

The middle school is part of the $19.415 million construction project that voters approved in February 2017 and, along with a new competition gymnasium and vocational agriculture and industrial technology center, is expected to open for the start of the 2019-20 school year.

And that academic year starts in a little more than five months.

