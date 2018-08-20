Home / News / School ready for a crazy fall

School ready for a crazy fall

Mon, 08/20/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
New Hampton students head back to class next week; construction remains on schedule
By: 
Bob Fenske

The parking lot has been somewhat cleared, orientation for New Hampton High School freshmen and new students was held Thursday, the new Chromebooks are scheduled to arrive today or Monday and a few more parking places have been created.
In other words, they’re ready to start classes at New Hampton Community Schools.
“Give us a couple of days and we’ll be ready,” New Hampton Superintendent Jay Jurrens said Wednesday afternoon. “I said it a couple of weeks ago and it’s probably even more true today: Summer flew by, but it’s going to be great to have the kids back in school.”
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 17 New Hampton Tribune.

