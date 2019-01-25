Home / News / School says yes to soccer

School says yes to soccer

Fri, 01/25/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Board members unanimously approve adding the sport in spring of 2020
By: 
Bob Fenske

The world’s most popular sport is coming to New Hampton High School, thanks to a unanimous vote by the School Board Monday night.
Board members voted to add soccer to its sports offerings, beginning in the 2019-20 school year, after hearing from a parade of speakers who came to the meeting to express support for the sport.
“It’s not one of those slam-dunk things,” Board Member Damian Baltes said, “but I am encouraged by the data we received that schools didn’t see a drop-off in participation [in other sports,] or at least most didn’t. … I also don’t think, in fact I know, this is not going to go away. … We can’t say no forever.”
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 25 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here