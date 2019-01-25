School says yes to soccer

The world’s most popular sport is coming to New Hampton High School, thanks to a unanimous vote by the School Board Monday night.

Board members voted to add soccer to its sports offerings, beginning in the 2019-20 school year, after hearing from a parade of speakers who came to the meeting to express support for the sport.

“It’s not one of those slam-dunk things,” Board Member Damian Baltes said, “but I am encouraged by the data we received that schools didn’t see a drop-off in participation [in other sports,] or at least most didn’t. … I also don’t think, in fact I know, this is not going to go away. … We can’t say no forever.”

— For more on this story, see the Jan. 25 New Hampton Tribune.