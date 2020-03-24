Home / News / School tax levy to drop, even with board raising money to pay bonds off early

School tax levy to drop, even with board raising money to pay bonds off early

Tue, 03/24/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

The chance to save an additional $68,000 in interest payments led the New Hampton School Board to levy an additional 25 cents for its 2020-21 levy, but the levy will still drop somewhat dramatically next year.

School Board members wrestled with the issue during last Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting because, in a sense, adding the quarter to the levy would mean they were going back on the word they gave voters before the February 2017 referendum that led to the construction of a new middle school, competition gymnasium and vocational agriculture and industrial technology center.

“I know I said it many times at information meetings that if this passes, we won’t levy more than $1.60 on property taxes,” Jurrens said, “but at the same time, we have an opportunity to save our taxpayers a lot of interest, and it is our job to look out for the interest of the taxpayer.”

For more on this story see the March 24 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here