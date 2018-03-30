School tax rate going down

Property owners in New Hampton Community Schools will see their tax rates drop in 2018-19, if the School Board approves the district’s proposed budget next month.

Superintendent Jay Jurrens walked board members through the proposed budget and tax levy during last week’s board meeting.

“The reality is we have very little control over a large chunk of the tax levy,” Jurrens said, “but we are doing our best for our local taxpayers.”

Under the proposed budget, property owners will pay $12.07539 per $1,000 valuation, a decrease of 1.2 percent from this year’s rate of $12.21976 per $1,000 valuation.

A year ago, the tax rate jumped by 15.4 percent but that was because voters approved a $19.415 million bond referendum.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m.

