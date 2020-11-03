Schools hoping state will keep sharing initiatives

If the rumors turn into reality, the superintendent of two local school districts said there’s reason for concern.

But Jay Jurrens, the top administrator at New Hampton and Turkey Valley, said there’s plenty of time before school districts have to hit the panic button when it comes to a state program that, in essence, offers financial incentives to school districts that share administrative services.

The program doesn’t technically expire until 2024, but rumors abound at the state Capitol that Republicans, who control both chambers of the Legislature, may allow the program to sunset, and that would be bad news for small, rural districts.

