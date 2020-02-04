Schools to remain closed through April 30

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that she was ordering the state’s K-12 schools to be closed through April 30, but she stopped short of calling off the 2019-20 school year.

During her daily press conference, Reynolds also extended the closure of non-essential businesses through the end of the month on a day in which the number of documented cases of the Coronavirus COVID-19 in the state rose to 614 and the number of deaths attributed to the virus climbed to 11.

Reynolds lauded the state’s school districts that have provided online and other learning opportunities to their students.

“I want to thank them for stepping up,” she said, “and making this possible for their students and their families.”

Local school districts can either provide voluntary or a required options to their students, and the required option means attendance will be taken, work will be graded and credit granted.

In recent weeks, Reynolds has ordered businesses ranging from bars to restaurants to hair salons to barbershops to bookstores to close, although she has allowed restaurants to remain open as long as they provide only carry-out and delivery options.

Reynolds also asked Thursday that all non-essential and elective surgeries be delayed through April 30, and she also continued her suspension of all non-essential dental services.

Schools in the state have been closed since March 16 because of the Coronavirus.