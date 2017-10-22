Home / News / Schwickerath sworn in as city attorney

Schwickerath sworn in as city attorney

Sun, 10/22/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
James Grob

New Chickasaw County Clerk of Court Elizabeth Nuss swears in Jennifer Schwickerath as Chickasaw County Attorney Tuesday. Schwickerath replaces Pat Wegman, who was recently appointed a district court associate judge for District 1. Wegman had served as county attorney for 15 years. Schwickerath practiced law in the New Hampton firm of Elwood, O’Donahue, Braun and White since 2006, and will give up that practice to serve as county attorney for at least the remainder of Wegman’s current term, which expires in 2018.
The board approved the appointment at its Oct. 2 meeting by a 3-2 vote. Wegman’s resignation became official at exactly 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Schwickerath was officially sworn in at 4:31 p.m.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here