Schwickerath sworn in as city attorney

New Chickasaw County Clerk of Court Elizabeth Nuss swears in Jennifer Schwickerath as Chickasaw County Attorney Tuesday. Schwickerath replaces Pat Wegman, who was recently appointed a district court associate judge for District 1. Wegman had served as county attorney for 15 years. Schwickerath practiced law in the New Hampton firm of Elwood, O’Donahue, Braun and White since 2006, and will give up that practice to serve as county attorney for at least the remainder of Wegman’s current term, which expires in 2018.

The board approved the appointment at its Oct. 2 meeting by a 3-2 vote. Wegman’s resignation became official at exactly 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Schwickerath was officially sworn in at 4:31 p.m.