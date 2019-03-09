Home / News / Scouts are ready to welcome back bikers

Scouts are ready to welcome back bikers

Tue, 09/03/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Third annual New Hampton Motorcycle Rally kicks off Friday
By: 
Bob Fenske

If word of mouth means anything — and Boy Scout Scoutmaster Tony Trower sure hopes it does — the third annual New Hampton Motorcycle Rally that officially kicks off its two-day run at 7 a.m. on Friday will be the biggest one yet.

“We’ve heard from folks who are either new to the rally or who have been here but are bringing bigger groups this year,” Trower said. “I know we’ve tried to do our part. We want this to grow, both for our scout troop but, more importantly, I think it’s good for New Hampton.”

The Boy Scouts for years provided the camping registration, firewood and janitorial services to the Davis Rally, and when the Davis family decided to put the rally on hiatus in 2017, the Boy Scouts jumped in and took it over, renaming it.

For more on this story see the September 3 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

