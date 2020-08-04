Second COVID-19 case reported in county

Chickasaw County has its second case of Coronavirus COVID-19 as the Chickasaw County Public Health Department announced a second positive test late Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release, officials said the individual is in the age range of 41 to 60 and is self-isolating at home.

“While this is Chickasaw County’s second case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Chickasaw County Public Health Director Lisa Welter. “It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing – this simply means to stay away from groups of people, and to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals.”

Chickasaw County's first positive test for COVID-19 was reported Monday in a person ranging from ages 18 to 40. That person is also self-isolating at home.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your health care provider before going into the clinic or hospital. The provider may have special instructions for you and will determine if you should be tested.

Welter also reminded residents that they should:

• Stay home if they are ill, even if the illness normally wouldn’t prevent them from everyday activities.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.