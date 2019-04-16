Home / News / Second-graders rally around our butterflies

Second-graders rally around our butterflies

Tue, 04/16/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Research for project-based learning topic helped create student buy-in
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

New Hampton Elementary second-graders have been compiling research on a real-world problem that is important to them — disappearing pollinators — since January, and on Friday they called on the community to help save the monarch butterflies.
“Matt Crayne from Twin Ponds [Nature Center] visited our classroom and talked about the need for increasing butterfly habitats in Chickasaw County,” said Dawson Monteith during the introduction in Sara Baltes’ room. “So we researched monarch butterflies.”
In a video presentation that featured every student reading a few sentences off a scrolling teleprompter, the classes of Janet Heeren, Baltes and Carolyn Nuss shared what they had learned with community members whom they deemed would likely influence others.
— For more on this story, see the April 16 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here