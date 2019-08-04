Home / News / Selling jobs here at home

Selling jobs here at home

Mon, 04/08/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Students get a chance to ‘speed date’ with local businesses during job fair
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Four New Hampton High School students and Principal Sarah Updegraff partnered with Iowa BIG North and the Northeast Iowa Community College Sector Board to host a job fair on Wednesday.
Forty-five local employers packed into the high school gym, and students had many opportunities to network.
Cam Maas, one of the four high school student collaborators, was born and raised here, and said the aim was to open students’ eyes to the possibilities to pursue their chosen career in their hometown.
“There are a lot of job opportunities for us to go to school for to come back here for,” he said, whether that is during summer vacation or long-term. He hopes they will stay long-term.
