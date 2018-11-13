Home / News / Senator keeps it local during stop at school

Senator keeps it local during stop at school

Tue, 11/13/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Ernst covers a number of issues at New Hampton Middle School
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

It is said that all politics is local.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, discussed politics that permeate to the county level, then, in response to comments that ranged from law enforcement, to the Farm Bill, to rural broadband, to bipartisan efforts to address justice for those reporting sexual assault for our friends and neighbors in the military.
Whether to confirm Douglas J. Strike of Nashua, whom the president nominated for U.S. marshal for the Northern District of Iowa, will come before the U.S. Senate when the judiciary committee moves on it.
Jim Cook of Fredericksburg said, “I strongly encourage a yes vote” and that Strike “will do a fantastic job for the marshal’s office.”
— For more on this story, see the Nov. 13 New Hampton Tribune.

