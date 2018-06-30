Home / News / Senior Night memories!

Senior Night memories!

Sat, 06/30/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Baseball team celebrates teammate’s first career hit
By: 
Bob Fenske

The game had long been decided in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night when Logan Havlik stepped into the batter’s box.
In the stands, fans hoped. In the third-base coach’s box, New Hampton’s Cory McDonald did the same. And in the dugout along the first-base line, Havlik’s teammates wanted more than anything to see him get a hit.
And then, on a two-strike pitch, Havlik ripped — seriously, this wasn’t good contact; this was great contact — the baseball into right field for a single.
The coach down there at third broke out his biggest smile. The crowd erupted. And the dugout went nuts.
— For more on this story, see the June 29 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

