Senior Night memories!

The game had long been decided in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night when Logan Havlik stepped into the batter’s box.

In the stands, fans hoped. In the third-base coach’s box, New Hampton’s Cory McDonald did the same. And in the dugout along the first-base line, Havlik’s teammates wanted more than anything to see him get a hit.

And then, on a two-strike pitch, Havlik ripped — seriously, this wasn’t good contact; this was great contact — the baseball into right field for a single.

The coach down there at third broke out his biggest smile. The crowd erupted. And the dugout went nuts.

