From left, drum majors Ethan Rosonke, Julia Havlik and Hannah Meier keep the band on pace as they lead them in a song during last Wednesday’s practice.

Seniors are the leaders of the band

Thu, 10/17/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Friday night football game culminates a season of hard work for NHHS band
By: 
Lydia Gessner

If you have been in the vicinity of the high school any of the recent mornings, you have probably heard some music blowing on the breeze from the football stadium. This is none other than the high school band, practicing for their big moment under the Friday night lights. Leading the charge are three senior drum majors who have been dedicated to the program all of their high school careers: Julia Havlik, Ethan Rosonke, and Hannah Meier. 

Becoming a drum major is a process that begins with a knowledge of music and the interworkings of band performances. 

Band director Justin Adam explains, “Drum majors are an important part of our team. They have the responsibility of leading rehearsals. They help set up and tear down equipment. Not only do they direct music, but they help students with their drill on the field and give input on things to fix. They not only need to have a strong music background, but demonstrate good leadership skills to be considered. I feel like our three drum majors this year all exemplify this.”

For more on this story see the October 15 Tribune.

