Seniors will have chance to head to work in 17-18

Sun, 05/21/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
School Board approves new program for seniors
Bob Fenske

New Hampton High School seniors will have a chance to go to work next year, thanks to a School Board decision on Monday night.Board members unanimously approved a recommendation from Superintendent Jay Jurrens to add a Multiple Occupational Cooperative (MOC) Educational Program, beginning next fall.“There are a lot of advantages for our students with something like this,” Jurrens said, “and I think it’s well worth our investment.”The MOC program would allow seniors who are on tack to graduate to get a job in the community and work half the school day while also earning three high school credits.For the complete story see the 5/19/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

