Service dog can help community

Riley Uglum has taken on a new adventure after training and a service dog, Mia, in his home for two years he and his own dog, Remi, have become a therapy team visiting airports and nursing homes to bring joy to many.Remi, the Uglums’ 9-year0old dog that they raised from when she was a puppy, is a golden doodle house pet that recently went through therapy dog training along with Riley to become certified.“She loves people,” said Uglum, who knew being a therapy dog was right up Remi’s alley. “I always thought when I started to slow down with my optometry work I would like to do something with dogs to better the world.”Uglum and New Hampton Public Library Director Carrie Becker are working together to create a reading program at the library for first and second graders to read to Remi which is proven to help students’ reading levels.For the complete story see the 1/3/2016 New Hampton Tribune.