Service set for Baby Sterling Saturday morning

The idea is simple yet twofold: Give Baby Sterling the memorial service he deserves and bring healing to a community.

So on Saturday morning, the residents of Alta Vista, the law enforcement personnel, the first responders and the prosecutors whose lives were forever changed that day almost two years ago when his body was discovered will gather to say goodbye to the baby who captured their hearts.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Alta Vista Municipal Hall and will provide those touched by Sterling’s life and death to come together and share.

“We wanted, more than anything, to do something for Sterling. He’s never had a service or anything,” said Chickasaw County Chief Deputy Reed Palo, who was the lead investigator in the case, “and at the same time, I think this is important for the community and all of us who worked this case."

