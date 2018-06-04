Sex assault prevention, response efforts detailed

“We know that in the state of Iowa in somebody’s lifetime, one in three women will be a survivor of sexual violence; one in six men; and one in two trans individuals,” Rachel Sharkey, (advocate with the Riverview Center), told the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors on April 2, citing statistics from Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

Based on U.S. Census estimates of the Chickasaw County population in 2016 and percentages of population by gender, which comes to 5,963 women and 6,059 men (assuming a gender binary), 1,987 women (one in three) and 1,009 men (one in six) will experience sexual violence in their lifetime. (Note: Only the percentage of women is given by the U.S. Census Bureau website, so the percentage of men was extrapolated as the difference from 100 percent. As for gender with regard to trans individual statistics, the site says the census only asks about biological sex.)

Sexual assault affects individuals of any gender, race, culture or socio-economic background, states a proclamation Chairman Jacob Hackman signed, declaring April 2018 Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

