Shall we play a game?

Looking for a late Christmas present for someone in your life who loves gaming, history or both?

You could do worse than the game “1750: Britain vs. France.”

It’s a two-player card-based strategy contest, using both dice and cards to fight for control of the board. One player plays as Britain and the other as France, and each seeks to dominate the globe. Players leverage historical events, land and sea forces, generals and admirals, supplies, and allies to control the North American, African, and Indian colonies in the years leading up to the American Revolution.

Players wage a highly thematic 18th Century worldwide military campaign, using dice and cards to fight battles for control. Suggested for ages 13-and-older, the game takes about an hour to play, and features paintings from the 1700s for all of its artwork.

And it was created by someone from right here in New Hampton.

“I grew up in New Hampton playing board games with a lot of kids and thinking that someday I’d make my own board game,” Jason Huffman said.

And now, he has. Huffman, among other things, is the CEO of Battle Hardened Games, Inc. A 1999 graduate of New Hampton High School, Huffman graduated from the University of Iowa in 2003 and attended Drake Law School. Huffman is the son of Ruth Huffman and the late James Huffman of New Hampton.

