Home / News / Sharing pays off for districts

Sharing pays off for districts

Fri, 02/15/2019 - 8:00am Bob Fenske
New Hampton, Turkey Valley receive combined $435,000 from state for sharing

When the Turkey Valley and New Hampton school boards met for their annual joint meeting last week, both sides had plenty to celebrate.
Both districts that share Jay Jurrens as a superintendent have robust unspent authorized budgets and this year garnered a combined $435,000 and change from state incentives designed to encourage districts to share administrators and instructors.
“It’s a partnership that, I think, has worked out really well,” said Jurrens, who is in his third year as a shared superintendent. “I think that’s the key word, too — partnership. This has always been about what’s best for New Hampton and what’s best for Turkey Valley.”
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 15 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here