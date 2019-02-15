Sharing pays off for districts

When the Turkey Valley and New Hampton school boards met for their annual joint meeting last week, both sides had plenty to celebrate.

Both districts that share Jay Jurrens as a superintendent have robust unspent authorized budgets and this year garnered a combined $435,000 and change from state incentives designed to encourage districts to share administrators and instructors.

“It’s a partnership that, I think, has worked out really well,” said Jurrens, who is in his third year as a shared superintendent. “I think that’s the key word, too — partnership. This has always been about what’s best for New Hampton and what’s best for Turkey Valley.”

