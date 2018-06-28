Sharing pays off for schools

New Hampton’s School Board last week approved continuing to share six positions with Turkey Valley Community Schools, which was no surprise.

Yet, that decision to share a superintendent, transportation director, maintenance director, business manager, band instructor and vocational agriculture teacher — one that the Turkey Valley School Board made earlier in the month — is a critical one for both districts.

The reason? It gives both districts more than $140,000 in additional revenue, thanks to state incentives designed to induce sharing among neighboring school districts.

