Sheriff’s Office gets new deputy

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office welcomes Scott Egemo as their new deputy sheriff.Egemo comes from the Elkader Police Department after receiving his degree from the University of Northern Iowa.He has completed his time at the academy and while there he won an award for being the highest scholastic person.Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann said is a very prestigious award to receive during training.Egemo’s wife has been teaching in the New Hampton Middle School this year and since then Scott has been looking to join her in working in Chickasaw County.Hemann said Egemo will have some things to learn as he is switching from a police department to sheriff.To start, Egemo will be working with everybody, shadowing them and learning.Hopefully he will be on his own around Memorial Day weekend when the county’s celebrations begin.