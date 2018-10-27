Sheriff’s Office lands a deputy and a dog

Former Nashua K9 Officer Stephen Johnson has joined the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy and canine handler, and was introduced to the Board of Supervisors on Monday.

Johnson fills a vacancy created when former Deputy Zach Nosbisch took a position as New Hampton police chief earlier this year after five years with the department.

Johnson brings experience of about four years with the Nashua Police Department, and with it, Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certification.

