Sheriff’s office may get ‘super’ fiber

A written quote to provide fiber optic connectivity to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office and dispatch hub at 116 N. Chestnut Ave. was presented Monday to the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors.

The quote was addressed to the Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Reed Palo, who sought it, and toward the end of discussion Chairman Jacob Hackman gathered consensus for Butler-Bremer Communications to move ahead on preliminary work, and requested that a written proposal be sent directly to the board.

The project wouldn’t start until after July 1, Hackman said. Butler-Bremer outside tech Rick Johnson estimated a few weeks from June 25 to get splicers in.

