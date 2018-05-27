Sheriff confirms drowning at Chickasaw Park

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that a teenager drowned at Chickasaw Park Saturday, but Sheriff Marty Hemann said the name of the victim isn’t being released.

“We want to make absolutely sure that all the family has been notified,” Hemann said.

The sheriff said deputies were dispatched at 3:13 p.m. to the quarry at the park located four miles west of Ionia.

Numerous agencies were involved in the search for the victim, whose body was recovered later in the afternoon.

Agencies responding to the scene included the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Ionia Fire Department, Chickasaw Ambulance Service, Chickasaw County Emergency Management Services, Chickasaw Rescue Squad Charles City Fire Department, Nashua Fire Department, Nashua Police Department, New Hampton Police Department and the Chickasaw County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Right now, our heartfelt sympathies and thoughts are with the families,” Hemann said. “It’s a tragedy, and that’s where our thoughts need to be.”

