Sheriff: Departure of female dispatcher may cause jail issues

Female inmates will no longer be able to be housed 24/7 at Chickasaw County Jail after a female dispatcher and jailer resigned her position with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatcher Ashely Schuchhardt resigned effective Sunday, Sept. 23, Sheriff Marty Hemann said at the Sept. 17 meeting.

She cited “reasons of extreme low workplace morale,” he added in response to Supervisor Steve Geerts.

