Home / News / Sheriff: Departure of female dispatcher may cause jail issues

Sheriff: Departure of female dispatcher may cause jail issues

Mon, 09/24/2018 - 3:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Female inmates will no longer be able to be housed 24/7 at Chickasaw County Jail after a female dispatcher and jailer resigned her position with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Dispatcher Ashely Schuchhardt resigned effective Sunday, Sept. 23, Sheriff Marty Hemann said at the Sept. 17 meeting.
She cited “reasons of extreme low workplace morale,” he added in response to Supervisor Steve Geerts.
— For more on this story, see the Sept. 21 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here