Sheriff meets with Nashua City Council

If the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office would start patrolling Nashua, it would cost around $200,000 to hire two additional deputies.

That was the opinion of Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann, who spoke with the Nashua City Council Monday night about what it would take for the Sheriff’s Office to take over law-enforcement duties in the city.

Hemann told the council the Sheriff’s Office is not looking to take over the police department; instead, he was at Monday’s meeting only looking to give the city an option if the council would want to change how it provides law-enforcement to the city.

Hemann said he thinks the Council is currently supporting the police department, and the department is doing a good job covering Nashua.

However, newly-appointed Police Chief Travis Marvin raised his concerns about the continued negativity the department is seeing.

“It’s sad for the officers,” said Marvin.

