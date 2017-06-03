Sheriff reduces services to Nashua

The saga of a disputed bill took another turn this weekend as the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office cut off “non-emergency” communication services to the Nashua Police Department.Sheriff Marty Hemann emphasized Friday that even if the bill wasn’t paid for by the end of the day, Nashua residents and officers would still have access to emergency communication services.“We are still going to answer all 911 calls, we are still going to page out the ambulance and firefighters,” Hemann said, “and we’re still going to work with police officers. We won’t jeopardize the safety of the officers or the residents of Nashua.”But Hemann said the “clerical” work that dispatchers do for the police department — “running” license plates and driving records, for example — would be put on hold until the bill is paid in full.The bill was originally sent out last summer, and the county and the city have gone back and forth on the bill for the past six weeks.The City Council discussed the issue at meetings on Jan. 16, Feb. 6 and Feb. 21 and also met with the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors about the bill on Jan. 19.For the complete story see the 3/7/2017 New Hampton Tribune.