Shining in D.C.

Just making it to the National History Day contest was cool for Morgan Kapping, as was a chance to display at the Smithsonian Museum of American History.

And finishing fourth in the nation, well, that was positively stunning for the Nashua-Plainfield senior to be.

But the best part of last week for Kapping and her fellow Nashua-Plainfield students? The people.

“Oh my goodness,” Kapping said, “there were more than 3,000 kids at this, and they’re from all over the country and the world for that matter. How cool is that?”

Not that the rest of the competition wasn’t cool, too.

Kapping’s individual exhibit “Tinker v. Des Moines: Taking a Stand with an Armband” not only made the finals but finished fourth overall in a division that had more than 110 entries.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment,” Nashua-Plainfield History Day advisor Suzy Turner said. “Just to make it to the finals, you have to be the best among your 11 exhibits [in the preliminaries] and it’s nationals, so there are good — very good — exhibits there.”

— For more on this story, see the June 22 Reporter and June 23 Tribune