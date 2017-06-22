Home / News / Shining in D.C.
Photos courtesy of Suzy Turner Nashua-Plainfield High School student Morgan Kapping stands with her exhibit at the Smithsonian Museum of American History during National History Day “week” in and around Washington, D.C.

Shining in D.C.

Thu, 06/22/2017 - 1:50am Bob Fenske
Kapping takes fourth at National History Day as students represent N-P well
By: 
Bob Fenske

 

Just making it to the National History Day contest was cool for Morgan Kapping, as was a chance to display at the Smithsonian Museum of American History.
And finishing fourth in the nation, well, that was positively stunning for the Nashua-Plainfield senior to be.
But the best part of last week for Kapping and her fellow Nashua-Plainfield students? The people.
“Oh my goodness,” Kapping said, “there were more than 3,000 kids at this, and they’re from all over the country and the world for that matter. How cool is that?”
Not that the rest of the competition wasn’t cool, too.
Kapping’s individual exhibit “Tinker v. Des Moines: Taking a Stand with an Armband” not only made the finals but finished fourth overall in a division that had more than 110 entries.
“It’s an amazing accomplishment,” Nashua-Plainfield History Day advisor Suzy Turner said. “Just to make it to the finals, you have to be the best among your 11 exhibits [in the preliminaries] and it’s nationals, so there are good — very good — exhibits there.”
— For more on this story, see the June 22 Reporter and June 23 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here