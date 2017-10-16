Home / News / Shooting victim is expected to recover

Shooting victim is expected to recover

Mon, 10/16/2017 - 11:30am Bob Fenske
Authorities treating incident as ‘freak accident’
By: 
Bob Steenson

The 8-year-old boy injured by a round fired at a Chickasaw County gun range Sunday is in stable condition with “non-life-threatening” injuries, according to Chickasaw County Sheriff Martin Hemann.
Hemann said this week that authorities are continuing to investigate the incident that happened Sunday afternoon south of Nashua, but it “is not being treated as a criminal act.”
At that time a round apparently fired from one of several shooting ranges at the Nashua Fish and Game Club struck an 8-year-old boy who was at the “Apples on the Avenue” orchard about three-eighths of a mile east of the gun range.
 

For more of this article, see Friday's Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here