Shooting victim is expected to recover

The 8-year-old boy injured by a round fired at a Chickasaw County gun range Sunday is in stable condition with “non-life-threatening” injuries, according to Chickasaw County Sheriff Martin Hemann.

Hemann said this week that authorities are continuing to investigate the incident that happened Sunday afternoon south of Nashua, but it “is not being treated as a criminal act.”

At that time a round apparently fired from one of several shooting ranges at the Nashua Fish and Game Club struck an 8-year-old boy who was at the “Apples on the Avenue” orchard about three-eighths of a mile east of the gun range.



For more of this article, see Friday's Tribune.