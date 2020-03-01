Shopko closes; Theisen’s moves

The long-rumored closing of New Hampton’s Shopko store became a reality this past spring, but the city and surrounding area came out a winner when Theisen’s agreed to purchase the building and move their store across the street.

And early in October, after three hectic months of remodeling, Theisen’s opened a store that is double the size of its former New Hampton location, and there were plenty of heroes.

Start with the family-owned Dubuque-based business that stepped up its investment in New Hampton and Chickasaw County and its employees led by Store Manager Brian Kellogg who made the move work.

For more on this story see the December 31 Tribune.