Home / News / Shopko closes; Theisen’s moves
Theisen’s Vice President Chris Theisen and Store Manager Brian Kellogg pose with Economic Development officials and the American Legion Post 38 color guard on the morning the store moved into the old Shopko store.

Shopko closes; Theisen’s moves

Fri, 01/03/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske

The long-rumored closing of New Hampton’s Shopko store became a reality this past spring, but the city and surrounding area came out a winner when Theisen’s agreed to purchase the building and move their store across the street.

And early in October, after three hectic months of remodeling, Theisen’s opened a store that is double the size of its former New Hampton location, and there were plenty of heroes.

Start with the family-owned Dubuque-based business that stepped up its investment in New Hampton and Chickasaw County and its employees led by Store Manager Brian Kellogg who made the move work.

For more on this story see the December 31 Tribune.

